Salesforce vs. International Business Machines: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in 2026 requires balancing the high-growth potential of a cloud software leader against the steady reliability of a diversified technology veteran.

Salesforce dominates the software landscape by helping companies manage customer data through the cloud. IBM has transformed itself into a specialist in hybrid cloud and consulting. Both companies are now competing for enterprise dollars by embedding artificial intelligence into their core service offerings.

Salesforce sells a comprehensive suite of cloud-based tools that allow companies to manage sales, customer service, and marketing on a single platform. The business focuses on driving adoption across its various software modules, particularly among large enterprise clients. In its latest annual report, the company noted that no single customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue, which reduces the risk associated with relying on any one client.

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