Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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21.05.2026 15:57:01
Salesforce vs. Microsoft: What Quarterly Revenue Trends Reveal
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) primarily provides customer relationship management software and enterprise cloud applications that help businesses manage operations globally.While reducing its workforce and reorganizing its leadership team to consolidate its enterprise technology divisions, it reported an approximately 17% net income margin for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026.Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) develops and licenses operating systems, cloud computing platforms, and productivity software while also manufacturing personal computing devices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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