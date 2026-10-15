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WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024

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15.10.2026 08:11:21

Salesforce vs. ServiceNow: Here's What Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These Software Giants and Their Move to AI

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) primarily earns revenue by providing cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) software to enterprise clients worldwide.

During the third calendar quarter of 2026, it finalized the operational integration of technical personnel and software assets from its acquisition of Fin and executed a multiyear title sponsorship agreement with the International Chess Federation extending through 2028, while simultaneously navigating a widespread internal service disruption that temporarily stalled remote login requests across multiple global regions.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) primarily generates revenue by offering cloud-based software tools that automate internal technology workflows for large organizations.

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