ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

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30.04.2026 07:00:00

Salesforce vs. ServiceNow: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy?

2026 has not been a good year for software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks. The sector has been crushed by fears that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to disrupt the industry. That has led to a major sell-off across the board for SaaS stocks in what has been referred to as the "SaaSpocalypse."While SaaS stocks struggled in 2025, the sector took a huge hit this year following Anthropic's release of Claude Code. Suddenly, agentic coding tools were here, and the potential to quickly create new software through AI was a reality. With the barrier to entry for software creation seemingly gone, investors punished SaaS companies across the board. What agentic coding tools do well is quickly create user interfaces and core features. What it doesn't handle is long-term maintenance, governance, compliance, and future integrations. It's never been that difficult for an organization to create its own proprietary software, but the maintenance and responsibility of keeping up with regulatory, application programming interface (API), and cybersecurity changes generally don't make it worthwhile.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Salesforce 149,66 -3,66% Salesforce
ServiceNow Inc 75,12 -1,44% ServiceNow Inc

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