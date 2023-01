Salesforce Will Lay Off 10% of Its Workforce, but That's Not Why I'm Holding On to the Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Given both the market turmoil and the internal developments taking place over at Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), mass layoffs were inevitable. The cloud-based software pioneer announced it would be cutting about 10% of its workforce (the company employed nearly 80,000 worldwide as of last report) as it begins to scale back its early-pandemic hiring frenzy. It's not just Salesforce. With a recession looming in 2023 and organizations around the world getting increasingly cautious about spending, big-tech growth rates have begun to slow dramatically. Focus has shifted away from generating revenue and instead moved to maximizing bottom-line profit. Laying off 1/10th of the workforce won't be a quick fix for Salesforce's profitability, so that's not why I'm sticking with my stake in the business. I don't think layoffs are why you should be a Salesforce shareholder, either.The market rewarded Salesforce's layoff news with an initial 5% rebound in stock price. Collective investor mindset can be an ugly thing. In the never-ending search for profit, people who recently started a career at Salesforce (and some longer-tenured employees too) are now out of a job. Continue reading