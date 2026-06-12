Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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12.06.2026 03:42:00
Salesforce's AI Business Is Growing More Than 200%, but the Stock Is Near a 52-Week Low. Something Has to Give.
Shares of software giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are trading near a 52-week low as of this writing, down about 37% year to date -- a slide that makes it one of the worst-performing large-cap software stocks of 2026. The latest leg lower came Thursday, with much of the software sector falling after Oracle reported its quarterly results.Yet Salesforce's artificial intelligence (AI) business is growing faster than almost anything the company has ever sold. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) for Agentforce, the company's platform for putting autonomous AI agents to work, reached $1.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 30, 2026), up 205% year over year. So investors are looking at a company whose newest product is more than tripling -- and pricing the stock as if its best days are behind it. Both of these things can't stay true forever.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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