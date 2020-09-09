SalesLoft Named a Leader in Sales Engagement by Independent Research Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesLoft, one of the first companies to deliver Sales Engagement to the market and the provider of the #1 Sales Engagement platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. September 2020 report "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020." This comes after G2 named SalesLoft the #1 Sales Engagement leader for the eighth straight quarter.

The Forrester report evaluated eight companies based on 31 criteria, which are split into three categories: strategy, current offering, and market presence. Of the companies evaluated, SalesLoft was one of only two vendors named as Leaders and had the highest scores in the strategy and market presence categories.

According to the Forrester report, "SalesLoft leads with comprehensive capabilities and exemplary service. With its native functionality and broad partner ecosystem, SalesLoft has expansive capabilities and exemplary service. The platform helps revenue teams elevate their interactions with buyers across the entire lifecycle. Native and third-party conversation intelligence functionality automatically records and transcribes calls, creating artifacts that help coach and upskill team members; A/B testing helps identify optimal messaging and formats; and Hot Leads prioritizes buyers and recommends the best times to engage."

The Forrester report continued, "All reference customers stated they were extremely satisfied with SalesLoft and praised the vendor for its intuitive platform, quick implementations, and ease of use" and noted "SalesLoft well suits B2B companies of various shapes and sizes that want to put in place a comprehensive best-of-breed engagement tool."

"Accelerated by significant transformation in digital selling, the Sales Engagement market is experiencing tremendous growth. We're excited to be leading the movement for our customers and for their acknowledgment of our incredible service and partnership. They are achieving exceptional results with Sales Engagement and are increasing their investment with us," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft. "We are grateful to be recognized as a Leader in Sales Engagement by Forrester Research."

"SalesLoft is a one-stop-shop for Sales Engagement," said Bradford Shannon of SalesLoft customer Citrix. "Cadences + Conversations + Deals is a game-changer for my reps and the Analytics and Call Coaching capabilities are imperative to running our business remotely."

SalesLoft is the only complete Sales Engagement platform. It helps companies build pipeline, manage active deals, and engage customers. Revenue teams can execute account-based strategies, coach more effectively, and get the reporting and analytics they need to exceed their goals.

A large enterprise customer of SalesLoft said, "We are a sophisticated, fairly complex organization, comprised of multiple sales verticals and business units, and required a Sales Engagement partner that would learn our business and provide a solution to meet our goals. SalesLoft has been that partner, from our initial evaluation to implementation and customer success. Since implementing SalesLoft, we have seen a significant increase in sourced leads, and our management team now has improved reporting and analytic capabilities to continue executing on our strategy for growth."

Download the "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020" here.

