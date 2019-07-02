Salinas Toyota Offers Fourth of July Sale on Select Toyota Vehicles

SALINAS, Calif., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salinas Toyota is a Toyota focused dealership that has been around for 50 years. This family-owned dealership is known for their passionate and friendliness. The dealership serves all the surrounding areas of Hollister, Monterey, Prunedale and other cities nearby.

The Fourth of July sales event offered is a limited time that features vehicles like the 2019 Toyota Highlander and 2019 Toyota Camry. Shoppers can see up to $2,000 cashback depending on which vehicle they choose. This offer goes until July 8th and excludes Hybrids.

The 2019 Toyota Highlander is a sports utility vehicle that has a towing capacity up to 5,000 pounds. Drivers can see up to an estimated 27 highway miles and 21 city miles to the gallon. Under the hood, the 2019 Toyota Highlander there is a 3.5-liter V6 direct-injection engine and Direct Shift eight-speed Automatic Transmission.

Newly enhanced, the 2019 Toyota Camry has a strong, lightweight frame to enhance handling and ride quality. Drivers can see an estimated 41 highway miles and 29 city miles to the gallon. To give drivers more control, there are three modes to switch between. These modes include ECO, normal and sport. The 2019 Toyota Camry has an available 8-inch multimedia touch-screen with intuitive pinch-and-zoom.

A full list of the vehicle deals Salinas Toyota offers can be found at http://www.salinastoyota.com through the 'Specials' dropdown menu and under the 'Current Incentives' option. The sales team at Salinas Toyota can be reached by phone at 831-444-0700 or online. Drivers looking for a new vehicle can stop by 700 Auto Center Circle in Salinas.

