Salipro Biotech enters into collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi to advance discovery programs

The collaboration combines Salipro Biotech's unique expertise and Salipro® platform technology to stabilize a challenging drug target with Sanofi's drug discovery programs to move forward the generation of biologics.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish biotech company Salipro Biotech AB today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi on the discovery of therapeutic biologics against a challenging drug target.

The collaboration brings together Salipro Biotech's unique expertise in developing stable antigens of GPCRs, ion channels and transporters via its proprietary Salipro® platform with Sanofi's discovery programs to identify biologics with the desired therapeutic properties against a selected target.

"We are excited to work closely with the innovative team at Sanofi to accelerate their drug discovery efforts against a selected membrane protein drug target" said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. "Combining our expertise and platform technology to generate Salipro®-stabilized drug targets with Sanofi's expertise in biologics discovery and development will open up entirely new possibilities to make the undruggable druggable for Sanofi's biopharmaceutical pipeline."

About Salipro Biotech AB

Salipro Biotech AB is a privately held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro® platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

The majority of drug targets are so-called membrane proteins; however, these targets are inherently unstable and challenging to investigate. The proprietary Salipro® technology stabilizes membrane proteins in their native forms, enabling them to be employed in drug discovery programs for therapeutic antibodies, small molecule drugs and structure-based drug design.

To date, Salipro Biotech has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies. Through in-house and partnered pipelines, Salipro Biotech AB accelerates the discovery of novel drugs.

Press contact:

Salipro Biotech AB

Maria Lisa Knudsen

Business Development Director

+46 (0)72 939 5018

maria.knudsen@salipro.com

https://www.salipro.com

SOURCE Salipro Biotech