Sallie Mae Q2 Profit Falls; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sallie Mae (SLM) on Thursday reported a drop in profit for the second quarter as higher credit costs and operating expenses hurt the bottom line. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance.

Second-quarter net income declined to $54.9 million or $0.29 per share from $67.3 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income fell to $332.8 million from $376.8 million, while total non-interest income increased to $68.3 million from $26.8 million. Non-interest expenses rose to $195.0 million from $167.2 million.

Private Education Loan originations increased 4.5% year over year, while average net loans outstanding totaled $21.1 billion.

Net charge-offs increased to $113 million, and delinquency rates rose to 3.72% from 3.51% a year earlier. Sallie Mae said the increase was primarily due to third-party debt resolution practices affecting a small segment of borrowers and related recovery strategy changes.

For the full year 2026, the company continues to expect earnings per share of $3.10 to $3.20.