Sally Beauty Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0LETB / ISIN: US79546E1047
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03.08.2026 13:06:33
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Profit Advances In Q3
(RTTNews) - Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $54.08 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $45.72 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.23 million or $0.55 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $935.49 million from $933.31 million last year.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $54.08 Mln. vs. $45.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $935.49 Mln vs. $933.31 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.04 To $ 2.08 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.725 B To $ 3.733 B
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|Sally Beauty Holdings IncShs
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|0,78%