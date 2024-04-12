|
12.04.2024 19:15:00
SalMar - Final year-end financial statements for 2023 approved by the board of directors
12 April 2024, the board of directors of SalMar ASA has reviewed and approved the final year-end financial statements for 2023.
Final accounts and proposed dividend of NOK 35 per share are not altered from preliminary figures published on 15 February 2024. Should the AGM resolve to pay a dividend, shares in SalMar ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 35 per share from 7th of June 2024.
The Annual Report for 2023, including the Report of Board of Directors, sustainability report, financial statements and notes including ESEF format will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no 19 April 2024.
The annual general meeting is scheduled 6 June 2024. The notice, annual report and agenda with attachments will be published through Oslo stock exchange and www.salmar.no.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SalMar ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: SalMar AS stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SalMar AS informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: SalMar AS gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: SalMar AS öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SalMar ASAShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SalMar ASAShs
|58,75
|1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Handelswoche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, der DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.