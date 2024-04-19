Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
19.04.2024 08:00:00

SalMar – Integrated annual report 2023

With reference to the stock exchange notice regarding board approval of final 2023 year-end financial statement on Friday 12 April 2024.

Please find attached the 2023 integrated Annual report, including sustainability reporting, for SalMar ASA. The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

On SalMar's website, the renumeration report, TCFD report, GRI index and green bond report for 2023 are also published.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

