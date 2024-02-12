|
12.02.2024 14:03:14
SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the fourth quarter 2023 results
SalMar presents results for the fourth quarter 2023 on Thursday 15 February 2024 at 08:00 CET. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.
CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.
The presentation will in addition be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.
After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:00 CET and one digital presentation in English at 14:00 CET. For registration please send an email to Pareto Securities, Elisha.Keating@paretosec.com.
The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
