SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter 2023 results

SalMar presents results for the second quarter 2023 on Thursday 24 August 2023 at 09:00 CEST. The presentation will be held at the Aqua Nor exhibition, in the Mendelsohn conference room in Trondheim Spektrum.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will be available on Norwegian webcast at 09:00 CEST on www.salmar.no . There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 13:00 CEST and one digital presentation in English at 15:00 CEST. For registration please send an email to SpareBank 1 Markets, corporateaccess@sb1markets.no .

The results will be available from 06:30 CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no .

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.