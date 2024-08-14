+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 16:30:00

SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the second quarter 2024 results

SalMar presents results for the second quarter 2024 on Tuesday 20 August 2024 at 08:00 CEST. The presentation will be held at Hotel Continental in Stortingsgaten 24/26 in Oslo.

CEO Frode Arntsen and CFO Ulrik Steinvik will be representing the company.

The presentation will in addition be available on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CEST on www.salmar.no. There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CEST on www.salmar.no.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one physical presentation in Norwegian at 12:00 CEST and one digital presentation in English at 15:30 CEST. For registration, please register to Danske Bank, events_oslo@danskebank.no.

The results will be available from 06:30 CEST on the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Aktien in diesem Artikel

SalMar ASAShs 54,60 0,65% SalMar ASAShs

