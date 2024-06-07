07.06.2024 14:18:13

SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Paper

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has issued a new commercial paper of NOK 650,000,000.

Issue date: 14 June 2024
Maturity date: 13 September 2024
Coupon: 5.12 % p.a.
Manager: DNB Markets

For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


