SalMar - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by SalMar ASA

Dividend amount: 35.0 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 06.06.2024

Ex-date: 07.06.2024

Record date: 10.06.2024

Payment date: On or about 20.06.2024

Date of approval: 06.06.2024

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.