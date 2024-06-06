|
06.06.2024 15:10:04
SalMar – Minutes from annual general meeting
The annual general meeting (AGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Thursday 6 June 2024.
All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.
Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SalMar ASAShsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.05.24
|Ausblick: SalMar AS stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SalMar AS legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: SalMar AS stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
31.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: SalMar AS informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)