06.03.2024 10:45:00

SalMar – Presentation North Atlantic Seafood Forum

Today at North Atlantic Seafood Forum SalMar is launching an ambitious innovation and R&D initiative, Salmon Living Lab.

Attached you will find a copy of the presentation presented by the CEO of SalMar Frode Arntsen.

Please see the press release available from SalMars website and www.salmonlivinglab.no for more information about Salmon Living Lab.

For more information please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR SalMar
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

About SalMar

SalMar is one of the world's largest and most efficient producers of salmon. The Group has farming operations in Central Norway, Northern Norway and Iceland, as well as substantial harvesting and secondary processing operations. In addition, the company is operating within offshore aquaculture through the company SalMar Aker Ocean and SalMar owns 50% of the shares in Scottish Sea Farms Ltd.

See www.salmar.no for more information about the company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SalMar ASAShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SalMar ASAShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SalMar ASAShs 60,16 -0,27% SalMar ASAShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Zinsentscheid der EZB: ATX und DAX im Minus erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen mit Verlusten
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt steuern am Donnerstag auf einen schwächeren Start zu. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Verluste zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen