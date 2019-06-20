Salter Labs Receives Supplier Horizon Award from Premier, Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salter Labs – a global leader in respiratory and anesthesia innovation driven by collaboration with clinicians – announced today that it has won the prestigious Supplier Horizon Award from Premier Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company.

"Salter is proud to partner with Premier to bring our innovative airway management, capnography, and respiratory care products to Premier's members," said Greg Pritchard, CEO of Salter Labs. "This award reinforces Salter's ability to help improve safety in airway management, improve hospital efficiency, and improve patient comfort."

One of ten suppliers to receive the award this year, Salter was recognized for its support of Premier members through exceptional local customer service and engagement, value creation through clinical excellence and commitment to lower costs. Salter accepted the award at Premier's 2019 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition on June 19.

"Salter Labs supports Premier members by offering valuable products and services that help to lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies," said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Premier. "We're honored to recognize them as a Horizon Award recipient."

Horizon Award winners have tenure of less than three years as a Premier contracted supplier.

About Salter Labs

Salter Labs is a leading global manufacturer of medical devices for respiratory and anesthesia care. The company is known for delivering comfort and performance for patients and clinicians. Salter's products are used in tens of thousands of hospitals and surgery centers and millions of homes worldwide for intubation, capnography, aerosol therapy, and oxygen delivery. The company is building a new future and expanding its range of products focusing on superior patient care, reliable outcomes, and innovative new products for respiratory and anesthesia care. Today, over 1,000 employees dedicate themselves to helping patients worldwide. http://www.salterlabs.com

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. http://www.premierinc.com.

