Salvation Army Christmas Kettles Pivot in Ontario Red Zones

Amidst the increase of COVID-19 Red Zones in Ontario, The Salvation Army urges online donations at FillTheKettle.com to protect public health and safety.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Having launched earlier this week, The Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is proactively taking a digital turn. In Ontario COVID-19 Red Zones, the traditional Christmas fundraiser will operate predominantly online at FillTheKettle.com. While traditional kettles will still be located in a selection of 'safe zones' throughout Ontario, the organization is committed to prioritizing volunteer and donor safety in areas of high concern.

"In Ontario's Red Zones, The Salvation Army is putting its focus on online donations. In this current climate, we must be sure we are doing everything we can to keep each other safe," expressed Major Rob Kerr, Ontario spokesperson for The Salvation Army.

"We have made the decision to protect the safety of our thousands of volunteers, shifting The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign to be a mix of physical and virtual initiatives. Just like the traditional physical Christmas Kettles, all donations made at FillTheKettle.com will be invested in the donor's community," added Major Kerr.

FilltheKettle.com is this year's go-to donation station and will allow donors to give through their mobile phone or computer. Users of FilltheKettle.com can also host their own online kettle and encourage their friends, family, neighbours and co-workers to donate to The Salvation Army. Participants are encouraged to share the campaign initiative on their social media channels, using the hashtags #FillTheKettle and #TheSalvationArmy.

With a $12 million fundraising goal in Ontario, the Christmas Kettle Campaign enables The Salvation Army to provide practical assistance to thousands of families and individuals who have been met with hard times. This year, due to the coronavirus, more and more people are facing new financial challenges and frightening realities.

Contributions to the kettle campaign also allows The Salvation Army to continue operating its life-changing programs, such as substance-use recovery, housing support, job and skills training and budgeting classes. When donating online to FillTheKettle.com, the user's postal code will determine the community that is supported through each individual contribution, so that local support is extended and upheld.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become one of the largest direct providers of social services in the country. As a faith-based, values-driven organization, The Salvation Army provides hope and support, without discrimination, to vulnerable people in 400 communities across the country, serving 1.9 million people in 2019.Its community and social service activities include: hunger relief for individuals and families through food banks and feeding programs; shelter for people experiencing homelessness and support for those needing housing; rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction; long-term care and palliative care; Christmas assistance such as food hampers and toys; after-school programs, camps, and school nutrition programs for children and youth; and life-skills classes such as budgeting, cooking for a family, and anger management. When you give to The Salvation Army, you are investing in the future of marginalized and overlooked people in your community.

