12.11.2026 11:45:22

Salzgitter Announces Revised FY26 Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter Group (SZG.DE) said, in the financial year 2026, it now anticipates: sales in the region of 10.0 billion euros, EBITDA VX of between 800 million and 875 million euros, EBT VX of between 400 million and 475 million euros, as well as ROCE VX that marginally exceeds the previous year's figure.

As Gunnar Groebler, CEO of Salzgitter AG, said: "The development in the first nine months shows that we are on the right track."

For the third quarter, the company's bottom line came in at 131.4 million euros, or 2.35 euros per share. This compares with 40.7 million euros, or 0.75 euros per share, last year. Revenue rose 24.6% to 2.741 billion euros from 2.200 billion euros last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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