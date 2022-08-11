|
11.08.2022 07:49:00
Salzgitter Group H1 Profit Rises; Confirms 2022 Outlook
(RTTNews) - The Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its first half after-tax profit increased to 781.0 million euros from 230.6 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 14.39 euros compared to 4.20 euros. EBITDA increased to 1.14 billion euros from 478.6 million euros. First half external sales recorded price-induced growth of 50% to 6.64 billion euros.
For 2022, the company continues to expect: sales in the region of 13 billion euros, and EBITDA of between 1.4 billion euros and 1.6 billion euros. As a result of steel prices consolidating as from the second quarter, the company expect the above-average margins to narrow as the year progresses.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.