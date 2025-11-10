Salzgitter Q3 EBITDA Rises; FY25 Sales, Earnings Forecast Now In Lower Half Of Prior Outlook Range

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) reported third quarter profit to shareholders of 40.7 million euros compared to a loss of 180.3 million euros, prior year. Basic profit per share was 0.75 euros compared to a loss of 3.34 euros. EBITDA increased to 107.2 million euros from 87.0 million euros. Sales declined to 2.20 billion euros from 2.48 billion euros.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Group recorded external sales of 6.9 billion euros compared to 7.7 billion euros, prior year. EBITDA was 224.0 million euros compared to 320.6 million euros. Pretax loss narrowed to 72.7 million euros from a loss of 141.2 million euros.

For 2025, the company now expects sales slightly above 9.0 billion euros, revised from prior outlook of between 9.0 billion and 9.5 billion euros. EBITDA is projected between 300 million and 350 million euros, revised from prior guidance of between 300 million and 400 million euros. The company now expects a pre-tax loss between 100 million and 50 million euros, updated from prior guidance of between a loss of 100 million euros and 0 million euros.

