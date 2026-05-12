Salzgitter Turns To Profit In Q1, Sales Edge Up; Lifts FY26 Earnings View, Backs Sales Forecast

(RTTNews) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF, SZGPY, SZG.DE), a German steel manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a profit in its first quarter, compared to prior year's loss, amid slightly higher sales and Crude steel production. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 earnings forecast, and maintained sales view.

On XETRA in Germany, the shares were losing around 2.2 percent in the early morning trading, at 49.76 euros.

In the first quarter, consolidated profit was 81.9 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 34.6 million euros. Basic earnings per share were 1.49 euros, compared to loss of 0.66 euro a year ago.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 121.0 million euros, compared to loss of 0.5 million euros last year. Group EBITDA climbed to 195.9 million euros from 78.6 million euros last year.

The latest results included valuation effects of negative 83.7 million euros from the bond exchangeable into the shares of Aurubis AG.

EBIT before valuation exchangeable or VX was 204.7 million euros, and EBITDA VX was 279.7 million euros.

Group external sales edged up to 2.345 billion euros from 2.330 billion euros last year.

Crude steel production was 1,569.1 kt, higher than 1,552.6 kt a year ago.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, company now projects EBT VX of between 200 million euros and 300 million euros, and EBITDA VX of between 625 million euros and 725 million euros.

The company previously projected EBT VX of between 75 million euros and 175 million euros, and EBITDA VX of between 500 million euros and 600 million euros.

EBITDA VX was 406.0 million euros in 2025.

The company now said it anticipates positive stimulus from the EU's trade defense measures over the course of the year amid geopolitical uncertainties. All in all, the firm continues to expect an only moderate improvement in the economic environment.

Further, the firm continues to project sales of around 9.5 billion euros for the full year, compared to 8.98 billion euros in fiscal 2025.

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