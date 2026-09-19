Sam Altman Admits the AI Industry Has Done "a Terrible Job" Explaining Its Benefits Amid Growing Backlash. Should That Worry Nvidia and Microsoft Investors?

Its enormous need for electricity, its massive physical footprint, and, most recently, concerns that it could inadvertently cause catastrophic problems have pushed the artificial intelligence (AI) business out of favor, along with leading AI stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman thinks he knows why, too. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Altman suggested the industry itself has done "a terrible job" of explaining AI's benefits to ordinary Americans. And perhaps he's right.

The question is: What does this mean for shareholders of the companies at the heart of the AI revolution? It certainly seems like a problem.

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