Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
19.09.2026 10:30:00
Sam Altman Admits the AI Industry Has Done "a Terrible Job" Explaining Its Benefits Amid Growing Backlash. Should That Worry Nvidia and Microsoft Investors?
Its enormous need for electricity, its massive physical footprint, and, most recently, concerns that it could inadvertently cause catastrophic problems have pushed the artificial intelligence (AI) business out of favor, along with leading AI stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).
OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman thinks he knows why, too. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Altman suggested the industry itself has done "a terrible job" of explaining AI's benefits to ordinary Americans. And perhaps he's right.
The question is: What does this mean for shareholders of the companies at the heart of the AI revolution? It certainly seems like a problem.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
18.09.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
18.09.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zum Start leichter (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: So steht der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
17.09.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)