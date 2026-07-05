OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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05.07.2026 11:13:00
Sam Altman Called Any OpenAI IPO Valuation Below $1 Trillion a "Nonstarter." Should Investors Prefer OpenAI or SpaceX?
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, reportedly refuses to take the AI company public at any valuation below $1 trillion. There are already ways to invest indirectly in OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. But an IPO would finally give investors a chance to participate directly. Why is Altman so adamant about bringing the company public with at least a $1 trillion valuation? He likely saw the success of Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) IPO, which saw such heavy public demand that the company's market cap quickly soared to over $2 trillion.While many people still think of SpaceX as a rocket stock, more than 90% of the company's claimed total addressable market deals with a single opportunity: AI. So comparing OpenAI to SpaceX is more appropriate than many realize. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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