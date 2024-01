Sam Altman Has a Warning for AI Investors

The excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) lit a fire under growth stocks last year. Businesses involved with AI were among the hottest buys in tech in 2023. Although there have been safety and privacy concerns related to ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, investors have generally been fairly bullish on AI stocks.But are the expectations realistic? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman doesn't think so.Altman is the face and name behind OpenAI and ChatGPT, and would have every incentive to hype up the company and its chatbot as much as possible. But even he is growing concerned that the bar may be getting set too high for what AI can do. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel