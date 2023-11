Sam Altman In Discussions About OpenAI Return As Employees Revolt, Microsoft Picks Up The Pieces

A new twist to the drama surrounding OpenAI emerged on Tuesday after reports suggested the company’s board is in discussions with ousted co-founder and former CEO Sam Altman about a possible return.Citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported discussions are underway between Altman, board member Adam D’Angelo and some of OpenAI’s investors about reinstating the sacked boss.Little indication was given as to the circumstances behind Altman’s removal from OpenAI, but there was some speculation, later denied by new CEO Emmett Shear, that there were concerns over the safety of his plans to commercialize AI technology.Enter MicrosoftFollowing Altman’s departure, company president and co-founder Greg Brockman resigned in protest, and both have since been hired by Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) to lead a new advanced AI research team.Also Read: Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Zum vollständigen Artikel