SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: 892484 / ISIN: JP3732000009
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12.07.2026 19:27:00
Sam Altman Is Waiting for a $1 Trillion OpenAI Valuation. SoftBank Has a $40 Billion Loan Due March 2027.
The past few years have been slow for initial public offerings -- up until Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), aka SpaceX, had its historic IPO last month. It was the largest IPO in stock market history, with the company receiving an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion.That company's filing may have been the domino that set the momentum in motion for several other highly anticipated IPOs that are now in the works, including OpenAI's. The ChatGPT creator has been one of the most influential companies in the AI boom, and its CEO, Sam Altman, wants it valued as such. According to the confidential S-1 the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Altman is seeking a valuation of $1 trillion for OpenAI, but not everyone is on the same page.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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