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WKN: A0F459 / ISIN: JP3428870004
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11.08.2026 18:41:00
Sam Altman Owns 12.2 Million Shares of Reddit Worth Over $1 Billion, Even Though He Holds Zero Equity in OpenAI. Here's Why That Stake Matters for Investors.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has repeatedly said he holds no direct equity in the company behind ChatGPT. But over the course of a decade, he quietly built a stake in Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) of about 12.2 million shares -- now worth close to $2 billion -- making him one of that company's largest individual shareholders. The stake is worth watching because it's one of the clearest windows into where he thinks long‑term value from artificial intelligence will actually accrue -- and it sits completely outside OpenAI.Image source: Getty Images.Regulatory filings around Reddit's 2024 initial public offering (IPO) showed that entities affiliated with Altman owned about 8.7% of the company, making him its third‑largest shareholder. That block represents roughly 12.2 million shares, an investment he began as far back as Reddit's 2014 Series B round and topped up with an additional $60 million in 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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