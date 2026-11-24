NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.11.2026 17:33:00
Sam Altman's OpenAI Took a $30 Billion Investment From Nvidia Earlier in 2026. Here's Why That Deal Matters for Both Companies' Investors.
Earlier this year, OpenAI received a $30 billion investment from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). While OpenAI has yet to go public, it stands as one of Nvidia's largest investment positions -- and the two companies have an important relationship.
OpenAI's frontier artificial intelligence (AI) model ChatGPT and other technologies rely on Nvidia's advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) as the foundational hardware that enables the incredible things they do. On the other hand, CEO Sam Altman's company is one of Nvidia's most important partners, accounting for both direct GPU purchases and compute contracts with third parties that have built data centers around Nvidia's GPUs.
With recent shake-ups and uncertainties in the AI space in mind, here's what the big investment deal means for Nvidia shareholders and prospective OpenAI investors.
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