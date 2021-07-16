+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
16.07.2021 03:49:00

Sam Corporation to Participate in MWC 2021 4YFN and Introduce Story Creator

SEONGNAM, South Korea, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Corporation, a resident of the Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, participated in MWC 2021 4YFN held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28 (Mon) to July 1 (Thu) and introduced 'Story Creator,' a smart story production platform.

The Story Creator introduced this time is a smart storyboard production platform that builds a storyboard with images on its own once users upload a scenario. It combines AI analysis and big data technologies. Users can freely imagine a story and create a storyboard through the Story Mode, and compose the storyboard using the Challenge Mode and the Remake Mode. It is available for both Android and iOS.

An official from Sam Corporation emphasized that, "Users can collaborate smoothly in a non-face-to-face environment through the story creator and generate revenue through content transactions. It is a platform that allows users to share profits transparently as the profits are allocated automatically according to the project contribution, when the revenue is generated according to storyboard distribution.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sam-corporation-to-participate-in-mwc-2021-4yfn-and-introduce-story-creator-301335362.html

SOURCE Sam Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Uneinheitlicher Handelsschluss an den US-Börsen -- ATX gibt schlussendlich ab -- DAX schließt am Donnerstag in Rot -- Letztlich uneinheitliche Entwicklung an den asiatischen Börsen
An der Wall Street schlossen die Indizes mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Beim ATX ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt wurden ebenfalls Verluste verzeichnet. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen