Samaritan's Purse helping Haiti earthquake victims

Christian relief organization airlifts critical relief supplies to battered Caribbean island

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - After Saturday's 7.2 magnitude Haiti earthquake killed more than 1,200 people, injured at least 5,700 and caused severe damage, Samaritan's Purse immediately began to mobilize staff and relief supplies.

The Christian relief organization has flown 13 disaster response specialists (two of them from Canada) and 31 tons of emergency relief, including shelter material, medical supplies and two community water filtration units, to Haiti. Each unit can provide clean water to 3,500 people each day.

A medical team will also deploy to provide basic medical care and begin health assessments. If needed, a second airlift will transport an Emergency Field Hospital, surgical teams, and other medical personnel to serve patients.

"This massive earthquake has devastated Haiti—it's left many families homeless and searching for their loved ones," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are responding to help meet needs in Jesus' Name. Please pray for Haiti and all those who are suffering."

"Our hearts break for the people of Haiti, who have to endure yet another natural disaster," said Ian Stokes, Samaritan's Purse Canada's international disaster response director. "With the partnership of our Canadian supporters, we'll do everything possible to help them through this difficult time."

Media Opportunities

Interview Ian Stokes, Samaritan's Purse's Calgary-based international disaster response director

Samaritan's Purse has worked in Haiti for more than a decade—responding to disasters and maintaining a permanent country office based in Port-au-Prince. In 2010, the international Christian relief organization responded to the 7.0 magnitude earthquake and the subsequent cholera outbreak. In 2016, Samaritan's Purse responded to Hurricane Matthew and provided life-saving relief supplies in the hardest-hit areas.

Donations Needed

To support Samaritan's Purse's disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca (click on "Donate") or call 1-800-663-6500.

About Samaritan's Purse Canada

Samaritan's Purse is a Christian relief and development organization that takes its name from Jesus Christ's biblical story of the Good Samaritan. Like that Good Samaritan, who found a beaten man and helped restore him, we aid victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine, and persecution. Besides disaster relief, our work includes collecting and distributing gift-filled Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, providing safe water, teaching vocational skills, and providing agricultural supplies and training to families in the developing world. Learn more at SamaritansPurse.ca.

