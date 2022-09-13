Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.09.2022 08:00:04

Samarkand Group plc : Change to Open Offer Timetable

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
13-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

13 September 2022

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

 

Change to Open Offer Timetable

 

 

Samarkand Group plc (AQSE:SMK), the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, announces a revised timetable for its current Open Offer which was announced on 5 September 2022.

 

As the Open Offer was previously expected to close on 19 September, which has now been declared a bank holiday, the following dates have changed from the initial announcement.

 

The latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer, receipt of completed Application Forms from Qualifying Shareholders and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CRESET instruction is now 11:00 a.m. on 20 September 2022.

 

The results of the Open Offer RNS is now expected to be published on 21 September 2022.

 

All other dates remain the same.

 

An updated expected timetable of events is set out below:

 

Expected Timetable of Events

 

 

2022

Record Date and time for entitlements under the Open Offer

5.00 p.m. on 2 September

 

 

Announcement of the Open Offer

5 September

 

 

Posting of this Document, and to Qualifying Non-CREST Shareholders only, the Application Form

5 September

 

 

Existing Ordinary Shares marked ex by AQSE

8.00 a.m. on 6 September

 

 

Open Offer Entitlements and Excess CREST Open Offer Entitlements credited to stock accounts in CREST of Qualifying CREST Shareholders

as soon as practicable on 7 September

 

 

Recommended latest time for requesting withdrawal of CREST Open Offer Entitlements from CREST

4.30 p.m. on 14 September

 

 

Recommended latest time for depositing CREST Open Offer Entitlements into CREST

3.00 p.m. on 16 September

 

 

Latest time and date for splitting of Application Forms (to satisfy bona fide market claims only)

3.00 p.m. on 16 September

 

 

Latest time and date for acceptance of the Open Offer, receipt of completed Application Forms from Qualifying Shareholders and payment in full under the Open Offer or settlement of relevant CREST instruction (as appropriate)

11.00 a.m. on 20 September

 

 

Results of the Open Offer announced through an RIS

21 September

 

 

Admission and commencement of dealings in the New Ordinary Shares

26 September

 

 

New Ordinary Shares credited to CREST stock accounts

26 September

 

 

Despatch of definitive share certificates for New Ordinary Shares held in certificated form

7 October

 

 

Settlement and dealings

 

Application will be made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market (Admission) of the New Ordinary Shares. It is expected that Admission of the New Ordinary Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 26 September 2022.

 

The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares including the right to receive dividends and other distributions declared following Admission.

 

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Samarkand Group plc

Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

http://samarkand.global/

 

 

VSA Capital AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

+44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking)

IPO@vsacapital.com

 

 

Alma PR

+44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Lily Soares Smith

Joe Pederzolli

samarkand@almapr.co.uk

 

 

Notes to Editors 

 

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution. 

 

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.

 

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/  

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: SMK
Sequence No.: 187601
EQS News ID: 1440777

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

