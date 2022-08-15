Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 08:00:49

Samarkand Group plc : Deferred Consideration payment

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 August 2022

 

 

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

 

Deferred Consideration payment in relation to the Napiers the Herbalist acquisition

 

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, announces today the payment of the deferred consideration in relation to the Napiers the Herbalist acquisition, first announced on 2 November 2021.

 

The deferred consideration payment of £30,000 will comprise the issuance of 45,802 New Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company at a share price of 65.5p being the Volume Weighted Average Price of the Company's shares over the preceding 10-day period.

 

Application has been made to the Aquis Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission") of the 45,802 New Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares and Admission is expected to become effective on 18 August 2022.

 

Total Voting Rights

 

Following Admission of the 45,802 New Ordinary Shares on 18 August 2022, the Companys enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 54,760,585 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Samarkand Group plc

Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

http://samarkand.global/

 

 

VSA Capital AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

+44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking)

 

 

 

Alma PR

+44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Lily Soares Smith

Joe Pederzolli

samarkand@almapr.co.uk

 

 

Notes to Editors 

 

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution. 

 

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo.

 

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/  

 

 
