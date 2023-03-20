Samarkand Group plc : Director Dealings

20 March 2023

Samarkand Group plc



("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Director Dealings

On the 21 September 2022, Samarkand announced that it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £1.98 million, pursuant to the open offer which was announced on 5 September 2022 (Open Offer).

The Executive Directors each participated in the Open Offer in respect of 181,818 new ordinary shares of Samarkand (Samarkand Shares). Each Executive Director entered into a loan agreement with Global Smollan Holdings for £99,999.90 and have separately provided security over their respective loan amounting to 181,818 Samarkand Shares.

On 20 March 2023, Philip Smiley, the Executive Director of Samarkand, has repaid his loan totalling £99,999.90 to Global Smollan Holdings. Accordingly, 181,818 Samarkand Shares held as security over the loan has been released back to Philip Smiley.

Set out below is the notification in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation that provides further details on the transaction.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Philip Smiley 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Executive Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Samarkand Group plc. b) LEI: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 1 pence each ISIN Code: GB00BLH1QT30 b) Nature of the transaction: Security over Ordinary Shares released back to Philip Smiley c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 55 pence 181,818 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

· Price: Price(s) Volume(s) 55 pence 181,818 e) Date of the transaction: 20 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction: Off market transaction

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer http://samarkand.global/ VSA Capital AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance) Andrew Monk, David Scriven (Corporate Broking) IPO@vsacapital.com Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Joe Pederzolli samarkand@almapr.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/