Samarkand Group plc : Director Dealings

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
20 March 2023
Samarkand Group plc
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")
Director Dealings
On the 21 September 2022, Samarkand announced that it had raised gross proceeds of approximately £1.98 million, pursuant to the open offer which was announced on 5 September 2022 (Open Offer).
The Executive Directors each participated in the Open Offer in respect of 181,818 new ordinary shares of Samarkand (Samarkand Shares). Each Executive Director entered into a loan agreement with Global Smollan Holdings for £99,999.90 and have separately provided security over their respective loan amounting to 181,818 Samarkand Shares.
On 20 March 2023, Philip Smiley, the Executive Director of Samarkand, has repaid his loan totalling £99,999.90 to Global Smollan Holdings. Accordingly, 181,818 Samarkand Shares held as security over the loan has been released back to Philip Smiley.
Set out below is the notification in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation that provides further details on the transaction.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.
Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.
For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/
