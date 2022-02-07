Samarkand Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

7 February 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Phil Smiley, an Executive Director of the Company, purchased 28,777 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Phil now holds 735,577 Ordinary Shares representing 1.34% of the Company's voting rights.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr Gregory Philip Smiley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Samarkand Group plc b) LEI GB00BLH1QT30 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price Volume

1.39 28,777 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume Aggregated price 28,777 Ordinary shares 1.39 per share e) Date of the transaction 3 February 2022 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Stock Exchange

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer http://samarkand.global/ VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) IPO@vsacapital.com Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher Joe Pederzolli samarkand@almapr.co.uk

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017. Since it's IPO in March 2021 Samarkand has acquired Zita West Products, Babawest and Napiers the Herbalists.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/