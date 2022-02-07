Samarkand Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

|
Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
7 February 2022
Samarkand Group plc
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company announces that Phil Smiley, an Executive Director of the Company, purchased 28,777 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").
Phil now holds 735,577 Ordinary Shares representing 1.34% of the Company's voting rights.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
For more information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.
The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017. Since it's IPO in March 2021 Samarkand has acquired Zita West Products, Babawest and Napiers the Herbalists.
Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.
For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/
