07.02.2022 08:00:08

Samarkand Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
Samarkand Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7 February 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that Phil Smiley, an Executive Director of the Company, purchased 28,777 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Phil now holds 735,577 Ordinary Shares representing 1.34% of the Company's voting rights.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further information.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr Gregory Philip Smiley

2

Reason for the notification 

a)

Position/status 

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment 

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name 

Samarkand Group plc

b)

LEI  

GB00BLH1QT30

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 ISIN: 213800IYL86FVL5UJB61

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Purchase of Ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 


 

Price

Volume


 

1.39

28,777

 

d)

 

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

 

28,777 Ordinary shares

1.39 per share

e)

Date of the transaction 

3 February 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

Aquis Stock Exchange

For more information, please contact:

 

Samarkand Group plc

Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

http://samarkand.global/

 

 

VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

+44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

IPO@vsacapital.com

 

 

Alma PR

+44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Robyn Fisher

Joe Pederzolli

samarkand@almapr.co.uk

 

Notes to Editors

 

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

 

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley and Temple Spa. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017. Since it's IPO in March 2021 Samarkand has acquired Zita West Products, Babawest and Napiers the Herbalists.

 

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

 

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/

 

 
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SMK
Sequence No.: 141151
EQS News ID: 1277134

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277134&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Samarkand Group Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Samarkand Group Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leitet Erholung ein -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Verluste in Asien - China mit Nachholbedaf nach der Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Montag mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. In Fernost prägen - mit Ausnahme von China - mehrheitlich Verluste das Bild.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen