09.10.2023 08:00:21
Samarkand Group plc : eCommerce Awards recognition
Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
6 October 2023
Samarkand Group plc
(Samarkand or the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group)
eCommerce Awards recognition
Samarkand has seen strong growth in sales through livestream influencer commerce, with the 160-year-old Scottish brand Napiers the Herbalist successfully entering China via cross-border influencer commerce. The initiative demonstrates the Groups ability to adapt to an ever-changing eCommerce landscape in China, selling products to consumers via livestream broadcasts on Douyin (TikTok China).
Following a series of livestream broadcasts between December 2022 and August 2023, Napiers saw its China sales grow significantly, generating incremental cross-border sales of more than £1 million, with extremely positive customer feedback.
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: I am proud of the adaptability the Group has shown in the midst of an unpredictable trading environment in China. The growth of Napiers in this market is testament to our expert team and we are delighted to have received recognition of our recent livestreaming initiative at the eCommerce awards.
For more information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.
Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.
For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/
