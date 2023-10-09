Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 08:00:21

Samarkand Group plc : eCommerce Awards recognition

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
09-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

6 October 2023

Samarkand Group plc

(Samarkand or the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group)

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is delighted to have won silver for the "Best Cross-border Campaign" at the recent eCommerce Awards 2023. The awards recognise excellence in the world of eCommerce, celebrating market leading initiatives in the online retail space.

Samarkand has seen strong growth in sales through livestream influencer commerce, with the 160-year-old Scottish brand Napiers the Herbalist successfully entering China via cross-border influencer commerce. The initiative demonstrates the Groups ability to adapt to an ever-changing eCommerce landscape in China, selling products to consumers via livestream broadcasts on Douyin (TikTok China).

Following a series of livestream broadcasts between December 2022 and August 2023, Napiers saw its China sales grow significantly, generating incremental cross-border sales of more than £1 million, with extremely positive customer feedback.

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: I am proud of the adaptability the Group has shown in the midst of an unpredictable trading environment in China. The growth of Napiers in this market is testament to our expert team and we are delighted to have received recognition of our recent livestreaming initiative at the eCommerce awards.

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc

Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

http://samarkand.global/

 

 

VSA Capital AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

+44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

IPO@vsacapital.com

 

 

Alma PR

+44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Robyn Fisher

Joe Pederzolli

samarkand@almapr.co.uk

 

Notes to Editors 

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/


ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SMK
Sequence No.: 276488
EQS News ID: 1743217

 
