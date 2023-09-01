Samarkand Group plc : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

01.09.2023 08:00:10

Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
01-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

01 September 2023

Samarkand Group plc
 

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")


Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 (Annual Report).

The Company announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (Notice of AGM), to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday 27 September 2023 at the offices of VSA Capital at Park House, 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB, has been posted to shareholders on 31 August 2023, together with the Annual Report.

Copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of AGM are also available on the Companys website at www.samarkand.global/investors

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Samarkand Group plc

Via Alma PR

David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer

Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer

http://samarkand.global/

 

 

VSA Capital AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker

+44(0)20 3005 5000

Andrew Raca (Corporate Finance)

Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking)

IPO@vsacapital.com

 

 

Alma PR

+44(0)20 3405 0213

Josh Royston

Joe Pederzolli

samarkand@almapr.co.uk

 

 

Notes to Editors 

 

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BLH1QT30
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: SMK
Sequence No.: 268536
EQS News ID: 1716455

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

