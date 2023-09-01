|
01.09.2023 08:00:10
Samarkand Group plc : Publication of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
|
Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
01 September 2023
Samarkand Group plc
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 (Annual Report).
The Company announces that notice convening the Company's Annual General Meeting (Notice of AGM), to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday 27 September 2023 at the offices of VSA Capital at Park House, 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB, has been posted to shareholders on 31 August 2023, together with the Annual Report.
Copies of the Annual Report and the Notice of AGM are also available on the Companys website at www.samarkand.global/investors
For more information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.
Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.
For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLH1QT30
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SMK
|Sequence No.:
|268536
|EQS News ID:
|1716455
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Samarkand Group Plc Registered Shs
|0,17
|0,00%
