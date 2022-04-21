Samarkand Group plc - Queen's Award for Enterprise: Outstanding Contribution to International Trade

21 April 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Queen's Award for Enterprise: Outstanding Contribution to International Trade

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology, services and consumer brand group, is delighted to announce that it has been selected as one of 226 organisations nationally, to be recognised with a prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise, in acknowledgement of its outstanding contribution to International Trade.

Now in its 56th year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most respected business awards for UK businesses, recognising and celebrating business excellence across the UK. The awards highlight achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility).

Her Majesty the Queen has personally approved the Prime Minister's recommendation that Samarkand be awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise, for demonstrating outstanding success in international trade. Samarkand will be able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards Emblem for the next five years

David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group plc commented: "We are honoured to have been awarded an accolade as prestigious as the Queen's Award, especially in light of the significant barriers we have had to navigate over the past couple of years in the face of the pandemic. This achievement is testament to the resilience, determination and hard work that everyone involved at Samarkand has demonstrated through these unique times in order to ensure that progress continues to be made against our growth objectives.

We are proud of all we have achieved and to be recognised in such a way demonstrates the potential of our solutions and the market in which we operate. The Award validates our position as leaders in cross-border eCommerce solutions for the Chinese market, the largest in the world and is an incredible achievement for our Group.

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer http://samarkand.global/ VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) IPO@vsacapital.com Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Lily Soares Smith Joe Pederzolli samarkand@almapr.co.uk

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/