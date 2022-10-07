Samarkand Group plc : Result of AGM

7 October 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Result of AGM

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting was held at 2.30pm on 29 September 2022 at 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7EB.

All 5 resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands with the requisite majority. Resolutions 1 to 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 5 was passed as a special resolution.

For more information, please contact:

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/