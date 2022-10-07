|
07.10.2022 08:00:18
Samarkand Group plc : Result of AGM
|
Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
7 October 2022
Samarkand Group plc
("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")
Result of AGM
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting was held at 2.30pm on 29 September 2022 at 16-18 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 7EB.
All 5 resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a show of hands with the requisite majority. Resolutions 1 to 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 5 was passed as a special resolution.
For more information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.
Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.
For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/
|ISIN:
|GB00BLH1QT30
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|SMK
|Sequence No.:
|192998
|EQS News ID:
|1458643
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Samarkand Group Plc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Samarkand Group plc : Result of AGM (EQS Group)
|
05.10.22
|Samarkand Group plc : TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)
|
21.09.22
|Samarkand Group plc : Result of Open Offer (EQS Group)
|
21.09.22
|Samarkand Group plc : Result of Open Offer (Investegate)
|
13.09.22
|Samarkand Group plc : Change to Open Offer Timetable (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|Samarkand Group plc : Change to Open Offer Timetable (Investegate)
|
05.09.22
|Samarkand Group plc : Proposed Open Offer (EQS Group)
|
16.08.22
|Samarkand Group plc : Grant of Options (EQS Group)