Samarkand Group plc : Samarkand becomes a FedEx Alliance Partner

24th January 2022

Samarkand Group plc

("Samarkand", the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group")

Samarkand Group becomes a FedEx Alliance Partner, powering cross-border eCommerce from international markets into China

Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to announce it has formed an Alliance Partnership with FedEx, utilising the Nomad technology platform to power cross-border eCommerce from international markets into China. The Nomad Checkout solution will be available to all FedEx clients via the Compatible Solutions Program through a direct integration between the Nomad platform and FedEx. Under the Compatible Solutions Program, merchants will be able to discover the Nomad Checkout solution and quickly be onboarded using their FedEx account. Nomad Checkout will be the first specific solution within the program for the Chinese CBEC market. FedEx sales teams will be trained on the benefits of the Nomad solution along with co-branded marketing activities to promote the solution to merchants globally.

Nomad Checkout integrates seamlessly with existing eCommerce software such as Shopify and provides a superior experience for merchants and consumers, including improved site performance, localisation, Chinese payment methods, express logistics options and integrated customs clearance. This results in faster shipping, reduced customs stoppage rates, more convenience for consumers and lower customer service overhead for merchants.

David Hampstead, CEO of Samarkand Group commented: "The integration with FedEx and inclusion on the Compatible Solutions Program as the first cross-border eCommerce solution provider for China represents an enormous potential pipeline of new clients for our solutions. FedEx is trusted by millions of merchants and consumers globally. Inclusion on the Certified Solutions Program will allow merchants from around the world to use our solutions. This is strong validation of our technology and is in line with growing our SaaS offering rapidly through partnerships. We have already seen great benefits from our partnership with China's number one logistics company, SF Express, and this is a natural and exciting extension of the global partner network we are building. These partners have combined annual revenues of over $100bn and give us extensive reach across all of the key markets we want to address."

For more information, please contact:

Samarkand Group plc Via Alma PR David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer http://samarkand.global/ VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker +44(0)20 3005 5000 Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) IPO@vsacapital.com Alma PR +44(0)20 3405 0213 Josh Royston Robyn Fisher Joe Pederzolli samarkand@almapr.co.uk

Notes to Editors

FedEx is a Fortune 500 company and a leader in global commerce with 600,000 team members globally, unparalleled international coverage and an extensive delivery capability in 220 countries and territories including China. FedEx employs over 12,000 people in China across 99 offices and 250 flights each week.

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 160 staff.

