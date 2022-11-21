|
21.11.2022 08:00:08
Samarkand Group plc : The VSA Capital, Aquis Showcase Event
|
Samarkand Group plc (SMK)
21 November 2022
Samarkand Group plc
(Samarkand or the Company or together with its subsidiaries the Group)
The VSA Capital, Aquis Showcase Event
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, will be releasing its interim results on or around 15th December and will include a trading update on the peak shopping period of November.
The group has navigated one of its peak trading periods of 11 November (known as Singles Day) in line with expectations. Demand remained strong and so far, disruptions caused by COVID have not significantly impacted the performance. The group will report further details in the market update given as part of the interim result in December.
Samarkand Group CEO, David Hampstead and Executive Director, Phil Smiley will be attending The VSA Capital, Aquis Showcase Event on 29th November and look forward to meeting existing and future shareholders at the event.
For further information on The VSA Capital Aquis Showcase Event and to register for tickets, please visit The VSA Capital, Aquis Showcase Event Tickets, Tue 29 Nov 2022 at 08:00 | Eventbrite
For more information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting International Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touchpoints required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront and Nomad Distribution.
Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai.
For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/
|
