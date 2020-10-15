SAMHK Launches the First REITs ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") announces the listing of Samsung S&P High Dividend APAC ex NZ REITs ETF (HKD Counter: 3187.HK/USD Counter: 9187.HK), the first ever REITs ETF on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Tracking the performance of the S&P High Yield Asia Pacific-Ex New Zealand REITs Select Index, the ETF sets its listing price at US$2.5 (approximately HK$20) with an initial investment of approximately US$500(HK$3,900) for a board lot size of 200 fund units.

Dividend is payable semi-annually from 2021 in USD at the Manager's discretion. The underlying index comprises 30 REITs listed in developed markets across Asia Pacific including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan, with total market capitalisation of approximately US$71,941.17 million[1] and the indicative dividend yield of the underlying index at 5.73%[1].

Mr. Jaekyu Bae, CIO and Deputy CEO at Samsung Asset Management, commented, "Over the past decade, REITs have developed into an important force in Asia Pacific's booming property market. In 2019, APAC REITs raised a record-breaking amount of capital at over US$14 billion[2]. The listing of Samsung S&P High Dividend APAC ex NZ REITs ETF is the evidence of SAMHK's firm commitment in bringing broad, timely and relevant investment options to global ETF investors."

Mr. Robin Lo, Managing Director and Head of APAC at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said, "We are pleased to have licensed the S&P High Yield Asia Pacific-Ex New Zealand REITs Select Index to SAMHK to serve as the basis for the first REITs ETF in Hong Kong. We look forward to having more collaborations in the future with SAMHK, one of Asia's leading financial institutions".

ETF Details:

Stock Codes HKD Counter: 3187.HK / USD Counter: 9187.HK Initial Investment Amount Approximately HK$3,900 / US$500 Trustee Cititrust Limited Management Fee 0.65% p.a. Underlying Index S&P High Yield Asia Pacific-Ex New Zealand REITs Select Index Distribution Policy Semi-annually from 2021 in USD, subject to Manager's discretion

About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong)

SAMHK is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

