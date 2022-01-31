Sammons Financial Group Announces Record Community-Giving in 2021

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. continued its ongoing community support by donating more than $3.75 million to charitable organizations throughout 2021. Additionally, employees contributed 5,500 hours in volunteer service, 10% higher than 2019 volunteer hours.

"It's crucial for us to be part of the communities where we live and work," said Esfand Dinshaw, chairman and chief executive officer at Sammons Financial Group. "We're pleased to report that in 2021, we were able to maintain and even grow our financial commitment. In addition, we increased our volunteer hours to above pre-pandemic levels."

As an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) owned company, Sammons Financial Group supports a broad range of local charitable organizations tackling issues and needs that employees are passionate about. In 2021, the company supported organizations focused on diversity and inclusion, homelessness, education, hunger, and children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and specialized healthcare needs.

Among the most prominent initiatives in 2021, the company launched The Legacy Project to encourage local corporations and individuals to work together to support organizations that invest in children's programs focusing on outcomes that address diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. The Legacy Project was an expansion of a long-time partnership with the Principal Charity Classic, where the company has served as the presenting sponsor of the Birdies for Charity program for the past 10 years. Sammons Financial Group's initial $50,000 contribution to The Legacy Project went to The Directors Council, a Des Moines-based not-for-profit organization committed to developing and administering social service programs centered on racial inequities in employment, education, financial inclusion, health, and housing.

"It's everyone's responsibility to better understand the challenges facing people of color and take action to create positive change. This is fundamental to our strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives," said Tom Nucaro, chair of Sammons Financial Group's Des Moines-area community involvement committee. "At Sammons Financial Group, community involvement is broader than charitable giving. Our company culture has been shaped over many years by employing individuals who share a common goal of making lives better for all members of our community."

Sammons Financial Group has corporate locations in five cities – each donating a portion of the total $3.75 million to local community partners. A few 2021 highlights include:

Central Iowa : From its West Des Moines office, Sammons Financial Group donated more than $1.4 million to organizations in the community, including United Way, the Principal Charity Classic , The Legacy Project, One Economy , Special Olympics Iowa, Orchard Place, and Dorothy's House. Employees volunteered more than 2,500 hours for these, and other, causes.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota : Sioux Falls-area charities received more than $1.1 million , including donations made through the Employee Community Impact Challenge. Funding went to United Way, Community Foundation, Forward Sioux Falls, South Dakota Special Olympics, LifeScape, Junior Achievement, Sioux Falls Thrive, EmBe, and Sioux Falls Public Schools Foundation. Employees also logged more than 2,200 volunteer hours.

Fargo, North Dakota : In Fargo, nearly $500,000 went to key organizations, such as YWCA of Cass -Clay, Fraser LTD, United Way, Legacy Children's Foundation, and Great Plains Food Bank. Employees tallied more than 200 volunteer service hours.

Chicago, Illinois : Chicago-based charities received more than $600,000 in 2021. Key partners included 100 Black Men of Chicago , Deborah's Place, Marillac St. Vincent Family Services, The Boulevard, Cal's All-Star Angel Foundation , and St. Anthony Hospital.





Dayton, Ohio : In Dayton , employees supported Brigid's Path, YWCA, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dayton , Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley, Ronald McDonald House of Dayton , For Love of Children, Dayton Food Bank, and First Dawn Food Pantry.

"We understand that our time and resources are limited – there are so many initiatives in need of our help. That's why we support those causes that are important to our employees and communities," added Dinshaw. "We intend for our important work to make a difference not just today, but in ensuring our communities continue to thrive well into the future."

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The companies of Sammons Financial Group® help families and businesses protect their future to enjoy life's moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., Sammons Financial Group is privately owned with member companies that are among the most enduring and stable in the financial services industry. Our companies include Midland National® Life Insurance Company (including Sammons® Corporate Markets); North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; Sammons Institutional Group® (including Midland Retirement Distributors® and Sammons Retirement Solutions®) and Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Together, we offer today's most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products.

