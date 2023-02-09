SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 February 2023 at 8:40 am EET



Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 10 June 2022 and ended on 8 February 2023. During that period, Sampo repurchased 22,083,582 of its own A shares at an average price per share of EUR 45.28. The amount corresponds to 4.1 per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1 billion.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Of the total shares repurchased through this programme, 16.7 million shares were already cancelled on 8 December 2022.



