09.02.2023 07:40:00

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

SAMPO PLC                STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        9 February 2023 at 8:40 am EET


Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 10 June 2022 and ended on 8 February 2023. During that period, Sampo repurchased 22,083,582 of its own A shares at an average price per share of EUR 45.28. The amount corresponds to 4.1 per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 1 billion.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Of the total shares repurchased through this programme, 16.7 million shares were already cancelled on 8 December 2022.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 47,75 -1,02% Sampo Plc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen