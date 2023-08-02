SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 August 2023 at 8:45 am



Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 3 April 2023 and ended on 1 August 2023. During that period, Sampo repurchased 9,381,017 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 42.64 per share. The amount corresponds to 1.8 per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 400 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled.



