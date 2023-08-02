02.08.2023 07:45:00

Sampo completes its share buyback programme

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                  2 August 2023 at 8:45 am


Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 3 April 2023 and ended on 1 August 2023. During that period, Sampo repurchased 9,381,017 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 42.64 per share. The amount corresponds to 1.8 per cent of all Sampo plc’s shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 400 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc’s capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sampo Plc (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sampo Plc (A) 38,62 -1,35% Sampo Plc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen