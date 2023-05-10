Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 10:02:04

Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark

SAMPO PLC                        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE                  10 May 2023 at 11:00 am


Sampo: Correction to Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 regarding ownership in Topdanmark


Due to human error, Sampo plc’s ownership in Topdanmark was incorrect in Sampo Group’s Interim Statement for January-March 2023 published today.

The correct ownership stood at 43,676,975 shares at the end of March 2023, thus, no change in ownership during the first quarter. The market value of the holding was EUR 2,151 million on 31 March 2023.

The corrected Interim Statement for January-March 2023 is attached to this release.


SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com

Attachment


